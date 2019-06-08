FAMILIES from all over Gwent came to Cwmbran Boating Lake in Llanyrafon for the Cwmbran Big Event on Saturday.

There had been some concern that the event would not return after Torfaen council withdrew funding for the event, however Cwmbran Community Council stepped up to organise the ninth annual Big Event.

(Crowds enjoying the Cwmbran Big Event.)

Despite last night’s heavy rain, the weather held off, allowing thousands of visitors to venture to Cwmbran Boating Lake in Llanyrafon.

The event featured a raft race on the lake, entertainment on the main stage, a sports zone, a dog show, and a range of art and craft and food stalls.

READ MORE:

And it was the entertainment on the main stage which drew the attention of Bethan Koehli and her family, from Cwmbran, who were visiting the event for the first time.

Mrs Koehli, 38, said: “It’s been great. We’ve all really enjoyed it.

“The kids loved watching the dancing on the main stage and seeing the animals from Greenmeadow farm.”

(Dance Heart entertain at the Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

29-year-old Brett Hemmings, from Blaenavon, said his family would be making the Big Event a regular fixture in their calendars.

“I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a great day,” he said.

“I came down to show my support for the Stagecoach teams in the raft race.

“The kids have enjoyed everything.

“We came last year and now this year. I think it will now be a regular thing.”

(Aspire Street Dance perform at the Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Joanne Cartwright, 45, from Cwmbran, said her family had been enjoying the dancing on the main stage.

“It’s been really good.

“It’s good to have an event like this so close to home.

“We come every year. It’s such a good event for Cwmbran.”

Mair and Richards Williams were visiting the Big Event from Newport.

Mrs Williams said: "It's been really good. There's lots of activities for the children and lots of them for free.

"It's been a really friendly environment and the entertainment has been fantastic."

(The Cwmbran Allosaurus owned by Jerry Adams make an appearance with Hannah Price (L) and Miranda Burnett raising money for JDRF at the Cwmbran Big Event. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

A popular Cwmbran tourist attraction also made an appearance, as Jerry Adams brought along the 15ft Cwmbran Allosaurus.

“We are hoping to raise lots of money and awareness for the Junior Diabetes Trust and the Pack Project,” he said.

“If Alan can help us to do that then that’s fantastic.”

(Crowds enjoying the entertainment on the main stage at the Cwmbran Big Event.)

The new chairman of Cwmbran Community Council Cllr Anthony Bird said the event had been a massive success.

“It’s great to see so many people here enjoying themselves,” he said.

“It was a mad panic yesterday afternoon with the weather, but it came out nice this morning.

“It has been a baptism of fire for our staff organising the event this year, but they have all handled themselves amazingly and I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

Cllr Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council, said: "It's good to see the event so packed out.

"It's a tribute to the work that Cwmbran Community Council have done to keep it going.

"There is lots going on and everyone is enjoying."