A PAEDOPHILE whose harrowing sexual abuse of a young girl in the 1970s and 1980s “wrecked her life” is now behind bars.

Joseph Dixon, aged 56, of Vivian Road, Newport, was jailed for six years after being convicted by a jury after trial.

He was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, the offences being committed in Cardiff when he was a teenager and young man.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, read out the victim’s impact statement.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how the complainant said that Dixon had “wrecked my life” and that her ordeal would never be over.

She said she was distrustful of men as a consequence and still suffered from nightmares.

The judge, Recorder Peter Rouch QC, was told that Dixon had a previous conviction for indecent exposure and had served prior custodial terms.

The court heard how the defendant, represented by Nicholas Gedge, had suffered throughout his life.

It was heard in mitigation how he had suffered physical abuse when he was young, had been “to a degree homeless” and struggled with his mental health.

The court also heard how character references “spoke well” of him.

In sentencing him, Recorder Rouch told Dixon: “This must have been a frightening experience for a child of that age.”

The judge jailed him for a total of six years which was made up of a custodial term of five years and an extended licence period of one year.

Dixon must also register as a sex offender for life and he was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.