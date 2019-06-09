SOUTH Wales has had a lot of success in bowls participation across the years.

We take a look back through some of the best moments in photo as part of our look back in the archives.

(Crosskeys' David Davis and Cwmbran Park's Alex McGhee competing for the champions cup in the Monmouthshire BS/NAC final August 8, 1994)

(International wheelchair bowls event in Newport. May 2, 1994)

(Rain doesn't stop play as opponents team up to clear the water from the green to allow the Welsh Bowls Cha,pionships to take place in Ebbw Vale. August 24, 1991)

(Abergavenny's Mark Anstey and Gethin Hill on the Welsh Bowling Championships at Ebbw Vale September 2, 1992)

(Leanne Crimp from Boverton House in Chepstow receives advice from fellow Chepstow resident Doug Stewart during Tillery Court disabled bowls tournament. May 6, 1993)

(Argoed Junior and Pontllanfraith Comprehensive school pupils give bowls a go with help from Blackwood Ladies Bowls Club. May 19, 1993)

(We're all friends here. Tommy Ludlow and Harry Webb shake hands after the latter's defeat in the South Wales Argus Bowls Tournament in Newport. July 31, 1990)