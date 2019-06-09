Each week we profile one of the many dogs at Newport City Dogs Home who are looking for their forever home.

This week, we have an adorable little terrier called Danny.

His sleek coat gives the impression of a dog version of a seal.

Danny is super-friendly and loves to play with people and fellow dogs.

He has made many friends in the kennels.

Early this week, Danny took advantage of the warm weather and had a fun dip in the paddling pool.

He even played a game of dunking for tennis balls.

Danny is ready to go to a new home and will fit in with most households. He would do well with other dogs, although he hasn't been tested around a cat yet, so it is unsure whether he would suit a household with a feline.

Staff at the centre ask that if you would like to meet Danny - or any of the other pups - to get in contact on 01633 290902

Or pop into Newport City Dogs Home for a visit. No appointment needed!