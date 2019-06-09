HEALTH and social care projects in Gwent will receive £13.5 million as a part of the Welsh Government's A Healthier Wales scheme.

The Welsh Government has committed to £100 million fund to transform the way health and social care is delivered.

And over the last year, £87.2m has been allocated from the Transformation Fund to projects across Wales.

Regional Partnership Boards, made up of local authorities, health boards and other public bodies and community groups, bid for funding and will run the projects.

Of funds already allocated, the Gwent Regional Partnership Board has been given £13.5 million.

The money will be used to fund Home First, a project bringing together clinicians from the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals with Gwent’s local authorities, to speed up assessment and support those who are in hospital to go home as speedily as possible.

(Health Minister Vaughan Gething AM.)

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “A year ago we launched A Healthier Wales, the Welsh Government’s long-term plan to transform the way we deliver health and social care. I am pleased we’ve already allocated more than £80m of the £100m Transformation Fund to back projects which can eventually be scaled-up to deliver the vision set-out in A Healthier Wales.

"A Healthier Wales is the first time we’ve set out a shared plan for health and social care, which emphasises the importance of these services working seamlessly together.

"In order to meet the demands of the future we need to radically change the way services are delivered. We need to move away from healthcare which focuses on treating people when they become unwell, to one that supports people to stay well, lead healthier lifestyles and live independently for as long as possible.”