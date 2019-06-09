A GROUP of fishermen who are keeping a more then 400-year-old tradition alive are working to highlight the levels of plastic pollution in the Severn Estuary.

Martin Morgan has fished the estuary for more than four decades. He is the fourth generation of his family to fish using lave nets.

"It's a crying shame what's happening," says the 54-year-old, from Undy, Monmouthshire.

"The environment is being destroyed by the way we live."

But he says he has also seen a big reduction in discharges into the water from factories once based nearby.

"Plastic is an eyesore but there are improvements because of the demise of industry," says Mr Morgan, adding that he cannot remember seeing plastic in the river when he was boy.

Mr Morgan, secretary of Black Rock Lave Net Fishermen, based at Portskewett, says they have found all types of items discarded in the water or washed up on the riverbanks, including packaging, hygiene products and even a car.

Lave net fishing involves standing waist deep in water, trying to haul in fish using homemade nets on willow frames.

The group of eight fisherman start their three-month salmon fishing season on Monday, fishing every other week on spring tides.

In 2017, there were concerns their traditional way of fishing was threatened by a catch and release programme to help preserve salmon stocks.

But they were allowed to continue, and their salmon quota is fixed to a maximum of 15.

Mr Morgan says their success rate is limited by the weather conditions and a two-hour window to fish on a changing tide.

They have uncovered some surprising finds in the receding waters, including 14th Century wooden fishing baskets, musket balls and cannon balls.

Mr Morgan hopes lave net fishing will continue for years to come.

"It's in my blood," he added.