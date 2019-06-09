POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find 31-year-old Charles Carbury from Risca, who was last seen at approximately 3am yesterday morning (June 8).

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Charles left his home address in Ty Sign, Risca, driving a blue Ford Focus car, with the number plate CP04 PUJ.

"It is believed his car later travelled in the direction of Wrexham, but his final destination is unknown.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare, and are appealing for the public's help to find him."

Charles is described as a white male, with short black hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black work bottoms and a baseball cap. It is also likely that he was wearing work boots.

Anyone with any information relating to Charles' whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 150 of 08/06/19.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.