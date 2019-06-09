MAINDEE Primary School pupils got a huge shock when popstar and author Tom Fletcher shared some of their drawings on Instagram.

(There's A Dinosaur in Your Book)

Tom wrote: “These incredibly imaginative children from Maindee Primary School have been working on their own books based on my “In Your Book” series and they have absolutely made my day. Brilliant work. Thank you! #childrensbooks #picturebook #reading #writing”

The images he shared were of front covers based on the series, maybe even giving Tom inspiration for his next book in the series.

Maindee Primary School tweeted their delight at the children's work being noticed and liked by the musician-turned-author after seeing the images shared to his 1.7 million Instagram followers.

(There's A Ninja in Your Book)

Tom is an established musician with acclaimed pop-rock band Mcfly.

They formed in 2003 and became overnight sensations with their debut album 'Room On The Third Floor', released the following year.

On their first UK headline tour that same year, they performed at the leisure centre in Newport.

(There's A Princess Monster in Your Book)

They went on a hiatus in 2016 and also teamed up with Busted to form supergroup McBusted in this time.

(There's A Sky Diver in Your Book)

His first children's book was published in 2012 and called The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas.

His most popular book to date is The Christmasaurus, released in 2016.