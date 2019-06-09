FANCY owning a piece of history?

It might be easier than you think.

Here are five properties in Gwent which have stood in time.

£899,950

First up is this - An historic and magnificent, off-grid, six-bedroom detached farm house dating back to around 1550. The property boasts original exposed beams and sustainable hardwood double glazing throughout. The extended and renovated property is secretly nestled in a secluded valley surrounded by 11 acres of carefully rewilded paddocks, ponds, stream & woodland and yet is an unbelievable 8 minutes drive from J27 of the M4.

In 2003 a two-storey extension was added which is fully equipped for a wheelchair user and if required this can be utilised independently of the main house. The property has attractive stone and lime washed elevations under a pitched Welsh slate roof. It stands in approximately 11 acres of mixed use land

£740,000

Next up we have a substantial property offered as Cefn Perthy Farm and barns. It is located in pleasant countryside on the southern outskirts of Cwmbran with stunning views toward Bristol Channel and Twmbarlwm mountain.

This lot comprises a substantial detached farmhouse, gardens, outbuildings with loose boxes and paddock plus a large barn with planning consent for two, 3-bed barn conversions or to remain as one large barn. There is definitely the prospect of holiday lets on this site.

£550,000

The third house on the list is this gorgeous Grade 2 listed and stone-built cottage.

With parts dating back to the 17th century, the cottage has accommodation over three floors and currently provides a very comfortable family home for the present owners whilst retaining many historic features and much of the original character.

There is also a a country-style kitchen with granite work surfaces and a flagstone floor.

£350,000

If you happen to be a foundry manager in need of a new home then you're in luck with this next proerty.

Originally built in the early 1800's for the local foundry manager, this imposing seven-bedroom property is now a comfortable and very generous family home.

Retaining much of the original character and early features, it offers a good degree of flexibility in it's layout with accommodation over four floors.

Boasting an impressive number of bedrooms and even a stone-paved garden and BBQ area, this house is fit for a foundry manager looking to entertain.

£250,000

What could be more Welsh - a terrace of cottages built amongst the hills of the South Wales Valleys. A cottage with the character of a bygone era, restored to contemporary standard.

Situated approximately two miles south of Blaenavon at the entrance to a world heritage site, Forge Row occupies a slightly elevated position from which they enjoy open westerly views over the Valley and on to the hillside beyond.

They stand in a picturesque wooded river valley with some outstanding scenery which is a designated conservation area.

At only two-bedrooms, this cottage is the smallest property on the list but, once you've managed to get the kids to move out, why not treat yourself?

For more information on all the properties, visit rightmove.co.uk