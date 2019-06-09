TRIBUTES are being paid former Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh who died at the weekend.

People are fondly remembering Justin Edinburgh, who was manager of the Exiles between 2011 and 2015 and died at the age of 49.

He was managing the football club, Leyton Orient, when he was admitted into hospital on Monday, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Edinburgh was manager of Newport County for four years, guiding the club back to the Football League in 2013 following a Conference play-off final victory over Wrexham at Wembley.

Rodney Parade is open to supporters to pay their respects and pay tribute to Justin Edinburgh 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/vqVgoqOSV0 — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) June 9, 2019

Newport County have invited fans and supporters to visit Rodney Parade to pay their respects and tributes to Edinburgh, with a memorial in place.

Some supporters have already visited Rodney Parade, leaving signed T-shirts, scarves, flowers and cards in his honour.

Newport County’s Chairman, Gavin Foxall, said: “Justin’s death was a tragic event, especially at such a young age.

“When Justin was manager of Newport County, he got the team into Wembley for the first time. He took the team from non-league back into the Football League.

“He was a fantastic manager. He’s remembered fondly by the club and supporters for the fantastic job he did.

"He delivered the dream, and the sad loss has left us devastated.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. We hope people will come to Rodney Parade to pay their respects."

David Pipe has also paid tribute to the former County boss.

On a social media post, he wrote: "Justin made me his captain and leader even after what I had just came through in my personal life.

"This man believed in me to lead 'his' team and for that I will be forever grateful.

"To walk up those famous Wembley steps in promotion representing him and Newport county was the proudest moment in my career.

"Our relationship on and off the field was like no other I experienced!

"Justin you will never be forgot in my mind or heart. R.I.P my true friend, I will genuinely miss you."

All are welcome to visit Rodney Parade over the next week to pay tribute to Edinburgh.