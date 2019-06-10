THERE are traffic delays affecting the M4 eastbound this morning.

Here’s what we know so far:

There are delays of eight minutes on the M4 eastbound between J30 (Cardiff Gate) and J28 (Tredegar Park). The average speed is 20mph.

These delays continue, although less severe, with delays of two minutes between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J26 (Malpas Road). These are easing, with an average speed of 25mph.

There are delays of eight minutes on Forge Road Southbound between A467 and M4 (Tredegar Park) with an average speed of five mph.

Further along, on the M4 eastbound between J29 and J23A (Magor Services) there is slow traffic. There are increasing delays of two minutes, with a an average speed of 30mph.

There are also delays off the M4 - here's what we know:

There are increasing delays of six minutes on Church Street eastbound between A48 Usk Way (Maesglas Retail Park Roundabout) and A48 Spytty Road (Corporation Road Traffic Lights). Average speed is 10mph.

