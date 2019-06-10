AN 81-YEAR-OLD man has been reported missing.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find Alfred Griffiths, 81, from Gelligaer, who was last seen at around 10.30pm last night (June 9).

Officers are concerned for his welfare, and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

Mr Griffiths is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey short hair. He has glasses and is believed to be wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with any information relating to Alfred's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 60 of 10/06/19.

You can also direct message us via Facebook and Twitter.