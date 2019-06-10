A DRIVER has been injured and another has been arrested after a crash involving a car and a van on the M4 this morning.

One lane was closed causing tailbacks to J25 (Caerleon), but it has since been re-opened.

A grey Audi A3 car collided with a white Volkswagen Crafter van shortly before 9.30am on the M4 westbound near J28 (Tredegar Park).

#M4 : Now clear : Westbound : J27 High Cross to J28 Tredegar Park EB Onslip #TrafficWalesAlert — South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) June 10, 2019

The road was partly blocked as a result, causing traffic congestion.

READ MORE:

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Gwent Police attended the scene along with the ambulance service and a recovery vehicle.