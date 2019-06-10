Quinn Radiators Ltd, with its base at a factory in Duffryn, Newport, has gone into administration.

Employees were told of the news when they arrived at work this morning (Monday, June 10).

The Argus understands around 200 jobs are affected, and workers have been given guidance on how to make a redundancy claim through government forms.

Quinn Radiators Ltd, also known as QRL Radiator Group, makes a range of radiator and heating products for domestic and commercial use.

"Everyone’s just in shock, it’s come out of nowhere," one employee told the Argus.

"We first heard about it this morning. People turned up and the gates were locked."

He said employees were asked to go inside to meet representatives from Grant Thornton LLP, the administrators, and were given letters notfying them their employment had been terminated.

He added: "There are about 16 people being retained, mainly finance and engineers, to keep the lines going, but everyone else is going – I think there are more than 200 employees in total."

News of the company's situation had come as a complete surprise, he explained, saying: "We knew the company was a bit tight with sales, but it always is in the summer with radiators.

"Even last week, someone said they’d spoken to one of the head honchos and he’d said everything was fine and under control.

"Some people are still over at the factory, wandering around aimlessly and not knowing what to do, and I think think a lot of the shop-floor guys have gone straight to the agencies now to see what else is out there."

Another employee, who was in management at Quinn Radiators, told the Argus there had been "rumours" within the workforce that the firm was up for sale or maybe going into administration, but that nothing was "set in stone".

He described the staff reaction to today's news as "very sombre" and of disbelief.

"There’s not even a redundancy package – you’ve got to do that online through the government forms," he said.

"It’s been very badly managed."

In a letter to employees, seen by the Argus, the administrators said a 'task force' had been set up to help workers with benefits, careers advice, immediate employment opportunities, and re-training options.