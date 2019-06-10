RESIDENTS of Pontypool are advised to be cautious following numerous thefts in the area.

Gwent Police have confirmed that at least three garages have been broken into in Pontypool this week.

A garage was broken into on Victoria Road, Cwmfields, between 7pm on June 7 and 9am on June 8.

A number of tools were taken - anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting niche reference number 1900206269.

Another garage - on Picton Street, Griffithstown, was broken into between 10pm on June 7 and 8.15am on June 8.

A tool chest was taken from the property, with several hundred pounds worth of items taken.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting niche reference number 1900206252.

On June 8, between 2am and 2.30am, a garage was broken into on St Mathews Road, Cwmfields.

Thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from the property.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting niche reference number 1900206132.

(Stock photo of generic tools)

Gwent Police have said: "Please make sure that you lock all your garages, check your alarms and inform us straight away of anything unusual in your area."