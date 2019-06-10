PLANS have been revealed to demolish a former pub in Rogerstone and build detached homes in its place.

Six four-bedroom houses are planned at the site of Ye Olde Oak Stave in Ruskin Avenue.

The pub has closed and is currently being used by Seasons Coffee House.

They are currently looking for a new premises and plan to move by Christmas.

Applicants Punch Partnerships say it is ‘unviable’ for Ye Olde Oak Stave to reopen, with competition from several other pubs in the area such as the Rising Sun, Tiny Rebel and the Tredegar Arms.

The previous pub could not continue to operate “in the face of significant financial loss,” a design and access statement says.

“Rogerstone benefits from a number of public houses, many in close proximity to the proposed development site,” the application says.

“Indeed, this competition is likely to be a contributing factor to the lack of viability of the existing premises at the application site.

“The closure of the existing premises may have served to bolster other local competing facilities.”

The six detached homes would be arranged in two groups, with the first on the main Ruskin Avenue street front and the second towards the back of the pub site.

Each two-storey home would have front and back gardens, with cycle and bin storage located to the rear.

A footpath is proposed along the boundary of the site, providing a safe route for pedestrians and an “attractive open setting” to the street.

Each house would also come with two parking spaces, the majority within a central parking court.

It is hoped the development will bring an end to complaints about noise and anti-social behaviour which have been made since the the building fell out of use.

An affordable housing contribution of £49,536 is proposed, instead of provision.

This is said to be within planning guidelines as the development is less than 10 homes.

A contribution of £50,817 towards education and £52,146 for leisure provision is also proposed.

A report says bringing the pub back into use would require investment of around £350,000 in the short term, which would be considered “extremely risky.”

The application is expected to be decided by Newport council in the coming weeks.