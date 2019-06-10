A CANNABIS factory was discovered among two weeks of drug raids in North Monmouthshire.

Along side the factory, Class A, B and C drugs and suspected stolen goods were seized.

Operation Breach featured Neighbourhood police officers from Abergavenny and Monmouth and ended on Friday, June 7.

The aim of the operation was to target drug supply in the towns.

READ MORE:

An arrest was made of a suspected Class A dealer, who was caught supplying in a local pub, and more suspects have been identified and are being investigated.

Abergavenny ward manager PC Adam Hollings said: "The supply of controlled drugs has a devastating effect on lives and it will not be tolerated in our communities.

"Officers from the neighbourhood policing team have worked tirelessly gathering intelligence and planning and executing these search warrants.

"We will keep you updated on the investigations into these individuals as they progress."

Anyone with concerns about the supply or use of illegal drugs in their community can call Gwent Police on 101 at any time.