JESSICA Morden MP, Member of Parliament for the Newport East Constituency, has paid a visit to Caldicot Food Bank. She joined a group of volunteers with the expressed intention of learning about local issues.

Over the past few months the food bank has experienced a considerable upturn in use. With stocks of food dwindling volunteers have been concerned that they might be forced to cut back on the support provided.

READ MORE:

Among the issues voiced the volunteers highlighted that of a fifty per cent increase in food parcel claims this year. Among other concerns was the high proportion of single men seeking help, the housing crisis in the area and the problems of indebtedness.

When asked about the effect of Universal Credit, volunteers told the MP that only a third of the food bank’s clients result from the roll-out of full service Universal Credit.

Commenting on the visit the Newport East MP said she was delighted to have the opportunity to see what’s happening, and to meet the volunteers. She claimed to have learnt a lot about some of the issues, and said she would be returning to Parliament better informed. She also reminded the volunteers as to some of the help available in her Newport Office should Caldicot Food Bank feel a client needed specific help.

David Flint, Chairman of Caldicot Food Bank, paid tribute to the volunteers for their knowledge and understanding of the various issues involved.

He suggested that their experiences, their preparedness to share these with the MP, and to learn from her own knowledge and understanding, could only further help those suffering in our community.