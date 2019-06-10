THOUSANDS flocked to Glastonselfy festival over the weekend, unhindered by the weather.

Glastonselfy took over Parc Penallta in Hengoed on Friday and Saturday, headlined by tribute bands Guns2Roses, along with a huge line-up of music and dance entertainment for the whole family.

(Picture: Craig Smith Photography)

The festival honours Leanne Self, a Newbridge woman who loved Glastonbury and was devastated she’d miss the 2015 one due to facing cancer.

Her friends, including Jayne Jeremiah, planned a smaller version of the festival but - tragically - she died before they hosted it.

The day went ahead in her memory and it’s now an annual event, which has grown rapidly over the years, raising money for children’s bereavement charity Winston’s Wish.

Ms Jeremiah said: “We were a little worried about the weather, but there was a great turnout.

“There was such a lovely chilled atmosphere; I’m chuffed.

“On Friday the rain stopped, just in time for the gates opening. It was like someone had turned a tap off – it was such a relief.

Although it was windy it was quite dry, until the headliners on Saturday night – that’s when the heavens opened.

“It was amazing, because it started raining and everyone just kept on dancing – it didn’t bother them.

“Leanne would have absolutely loved it – one of her favourite things about Glastonbury was dancing in the rain."

Included on the guest list were Leanne’s parents, son and partner, with the youngest festival goer a four-month-old baby.

The festival had two stages: the Selfy stage and the Ellis stage.

The latter was in memory of Ellis Loisz, a festival organiser who recently died from cancer. His niece performed a song, dedicated to him, as part of the festival.

Organisers have been hard at work cleaning up after the festival, ahead of working out how much money they’ve raised for Winston’s Wish.

“It’s been really busy, but I’m so pleased,” added Ms Jeremiah.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their support and, of course, thank you for dancing in the rain.”

