STRONG winds and bursts of heavy rain are making driving conditions difficult this morning across Gwent.
For those heading to work or on school runs, here are the latest details:
- The strong winds mean that the speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge, both ways, is currently 40mph.
- There is heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound between J24 (Coldra) and J23A (Magor Services) but delays have eased.
- There is slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J25 (Caerleon) but delays have eased.
- Traffic on the A467 southbound is currently tailed back to the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone.
Traffic crawling very slowly through Rogerstone #Newport this morning.— @TheNewsagent Direct (@Thenewsagent) June 11, 2019
I will be around an hour behind by the time I get through I would guess.
We will update throughout the morning.
