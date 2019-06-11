STRONG winds and bursts of heavy rain are making driving conditions difficult this morning across Gwent.

For those heading to work or on school runs, here are the latest details:

  • The strong winds mean that the speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge, both ways, is currently 40mph.
  • There is heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound between J24 (Coldra) and J23A (Magor Services) but delays have eased.
  • There is slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J25 (Caerleon) but delays have eased.
  • Traffic on the A467 southbound is currently tailed back to the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone. 

We will update throughout the morning.

