STRONG winds and bursts of heavy rain are making driving conditions difficult this morning across Gwent.

For those heading to work or on school runs, here are the latest details:

The strong winds mean that the speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge, both ways, is currently 40mph.

There is heavy traffic on the M4 eastbound between J24 (Coldra) and J23A (Magor Services) but delays have eased.

There is slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J25 (Caerleon) but delays have eased.

Traffic on the A467 southbound is currently tailed back to the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone.

Traffic crawling very slowly through Rogerstone #Newport this morning.

I will be around an hour behind by the time I get through I would guess. — @TheNewsagent Direct (@Thenewsagent) June 11, 2019

We will update throughout the morning.

READ MORE: