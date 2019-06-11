MORE than 180 Gwent Police officers carried out raids to tackle serious and organised crime this morning.

The raids were part of Operation Jigsaw and sought to dismantle the most serious form of drugs supply in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Pictures from Gwent Police show a broken door and officers preparing to execute the raids.

A door was broken in one of the raids. Picture - Gwent Police

It is believed that the officers began the raids from 5am.

Officers preparing for the raids. Picture - Gwent Police

More to follow soon.