PORSTOCK is returning later this month, with some unique entertainment lined up.

The festival, which debuted last year, will be hosted at Rodney Parade in Newport with the line-up to include: Stereo MCs, Rusty Shackle, Dr Feelgood, The Karpets, Ska Monkeys, The Darling Buds, The Rotanas, and Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy.

But the entertainment doesn’t stop there – a photo booth with an unusual twist will be on site.

Rubbish Portraits, a live art installation, have confirmed they will be on hand at Portstock 2019.

Rubbish Portraits by Lucie Sheridan (Video: DanDan Films)

Step inside illustrator Lucie Sheridan’s portrait booth and get your very own limited edition signed portrait painted in ink.

The catch? Well, the clue is in the name: Rubbish Portraits.

Watch this space for more news and updates in the lead-up to Portstock 2019, which takes place on Saturday June 22 and raises vital funds for St David’s Hospice Care.

By supporting Portstock you are making a positive difference to patients and their families all throughout Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys (all while having fun!)

Tickets are available, at a discounted price, at portstock.co.uk