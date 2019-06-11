THE FINAL episode in an award-winning series exploring world class artists hits the big screen soon.

Van Gogh & Japan – which journeys from the critically acclaimed exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, to the beauty of Provence, and the enigma of Japan itself – will be aired at cinemas nationwide.

The 90-minute programme features Van Gogh’s personal letters, written accounts by friends, and insights from contemporary artists, including calligrapher Tomoko Kawao and performance artist Tatsumi Orimoto.

READ MORE:

As well as investigating the expression of Van Gogh’s ‘japonisme’ the film explores how Japanese society has developed an affinity to Van Gogh’s work as a result of his engagement with their culture

David Bickerstaff, director of Van Gogh & Japan, said: “The brilliant thing about working on a film about Van Gogh is the richness of insight one can gain from his letters and just looking closely at his artworks.”

Van Gogh & Japan will be screened at Savoy Theatre, Monmouth, on June 20, at 8pm.

Book your tickets by visiting monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/shows/873599292 or calling 01600 772467.