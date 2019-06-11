SKIING is not the first activity that pops into most people's minds at this time of year - but with summer approaching, youngsters at a Gwent school have been excelling at the ultimate winter sport.

Six pupils at Usk Church in Wales Primary School took to the slopes at the British Schools Indoor Open Ski Championships, in competition with other young skiers from Wales, England and Scotland.

The Usk CIW Primary ski teams pose in front of the slopes at Manchester's Chill Factore.

And while it is hardly flaming June outside yet, it was a whole lot cooler at Manchester's Chill Factore - which boasts the UK's longest indoor ski slope - where the event took place.

This was the first time the school's ski team had competed on the centre's indoor slope and they did so with aplomb, winning a silver medal in the girls’ junior team event and a bronze medal in the equivalent boys competition.

The Usk CIW Primary girls' team.

Some of the Year 2 pupils involved were the youngest to compete in a strong field of experienced skiers, but they all did themselves proud.

The girls' team members were Alisha Abbeglen, Sienna McKenna and Lottie Williams, and the boys' team comprised Rufus Hiscox, Harry McKenna and Joshua Abbeglen.

The Usk CIW Primary boys' ski team.

Team manager Sara Jones said: ‘It was a brilliant opportunity for our children to experience skiing in a prestigious competition.

"I'm particularly proud of their team ethos and the support for one another - it’s building a great foundation for the future, and to bring home the medals really was a bonus.

"The team are all members of Pontypool Ski Racing and it’s clear the training and hard work is paying off."