THE glitz and glamour of the pageant industry is something in which you usually start young.

Many adult pageant entrants tell stories of how they took part in their first at the age of four and have competed in more than 100.

But this is not the case for Cwmbran’s Amie Barlow. The 24-year-old is a finalist in next month’s Miss Universe GB.

And she is not an established professional by any means - for this will be her first ever pageant.

(Amie Barlow, from Cwmbran, is a fitness trainer and finalist in Miss Universe GB)

“These girls have been in it since birth and I’ve just come into it,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it happened; I’m trying to enjoy it as much as possible.”

Miss Barlow moved from Cwmbran to London two years ago to form a career as a performer.

She splits her time between London and her home town, and currently has a fitness business.

“I’m doing this, not because I want to be famous, but because I want to empower women to get into fitness,” she said.

READ MORE:

“I’ve always wanted to be a public speaker and beauty pageants have moved from being just a beauty contest, and give entrants the chance to show exactly what they’re made of.

“There’s a two-minute interview where they even ask about politics, so I need to brush up on that."

Miss Barlow also wants to get into charity, particularly to support mental health organisations. These are close to her heart as her father has suffered from severe mental health issues. Pageantry has an important fundraising side for designated charities.

While in Miss Universe GB, she is supporting A Sisterhood, the pageant’s not-for-profit partner, which aims to support, protect and empower women all across the world and helps charities including National FGM (female genital mutilation) Centre, Stop Acid Attacks and The Black Mambas.

(Amie Barlow is gearing up for her appearance in her first pageant, as a finalist in Miss Universe GB)

As part of her charity fundraising ahead of the competition, Miss Barlow will be taking part in a charity skydive on July 6.

“I’ve never done it before. I think I might regret it when I’m up there. But I want to raise as much money as possible and this is the best way,” she said.

When asked if she wanted to carry on with the pageants after Miss Universe GB, Miss Barlow said she was 100 per cent ready to carry on.

Miss Universe GB takes place in The Riverfront, Newport, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.