WITNESSES are still being sought in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Abertillery two months ago.

Gwent Police are appealing again for anyone who can help with information regarding the incident, which happened in the town's Princess Street in the early hours of Wednesday April 10.

Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn, who is leading the investigation, said: “While our inquiries are continuing, this week marks two months since the incident was reported to Gwent Police.

"We would like to continue to appeal for information to locate a man who was seen walking down Princess Street towards the junction of Cwm Cottage Road just after 1am on Wednesday April 10.

“The man is described as of large build, and wearing a t-shirt and jogging bottoms. He was bare footed at the time.

"It is believed that he could hold vital information to the investigation as he may have seen something to assist us with our inquiries."

Anyone with information can telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 21 of 10/04/2019.

You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 41-year-old man from the Abertillery area was arrested on April 21 by Gwent Police in connection with the incident. The arrest was on suspicion of trespass with the intent to commit a sexual crime. He was later released, with no further action taken.