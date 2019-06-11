BLACKWOOD duo Into The Ark will be performing at Blackwood Rugby Club for a prostate cancer fundraiser and family day.

Taking place on Sunday, June 16, the whole family are welcome to celebrate Father's Day, while raising money for a good cause.

Into The Ark rocketed to stardom on The Voice, where they came runners-up in 2017 under the guidance of Welsh legend Sir Tom Jones and have given their time and voices for free for the day.

There will be numerous other artists appearing, including Ms Saddler’s own band ‘Cwtch’, Corporate Christ, Sirius, Jai Capone, Teifi Jo Black, The Knock and 5 King Ace.

Local businesses have donated items for a raffle and an auction and there will be numerous activities for children and families.

The event has been arranged by Clary Saddler with all funds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Both the event and charity have a strong personal connection with Ms Saddler, having lost both her grandfather and great-grandfather to prostate cancer before she was born.

Her father, affectionately known as ‘Bri-Bri, has been living with the disease for the past 10 years. She is running this event and preparing to run the Berlin Marathon in September for Prostate Cancer UK.

She said: "My father has been managing the disease with a combination of hormone therapies since his initial diagnosis, but they have recently become ineffective.

“He had chemotherapy, but this really took a toll on him mentally and physically (and causing an array of unpleasant side effects that have put him in hospital on numerous occasions) so he is not currently undergoing any treatments.

“This isn't meant to be a sob story though...Yes, it has been a difficult few years for him (and all of us), but still he soldiers on, always with a bad dad joke on the end of his tongue and with a cheeky glint in his eye!

“He very seldom complains - he just gets on with it. He is an inspiration to me, and I am running this marathon and organising this event for him".

Ms Saddler is the director of the inclusive arts organisation Forget-Me-Not-Productions, who have featured on BBC Wales Today, BBC Radio Wales’ Good Morning/Good Evening Wales and Classic FM.

Forget-Me-Not-Productions have developed fundraising arts events to help various charities.

In 2010, a Masked Ball live music event raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK, more than £500 was raised in 2012 with a burlesque masked ball in conjunction with Made in Roath festival and there have been plenty more efforts.

Ms Saddler and Forget-Me-Not-Productions invite everyone to attend on Sunday, June 16, to be wowed by an array of children’s entertainment and live music.

Prostate Cancer UK's Pick 'n' Mix Allsorts will be taking place on 16th June 2019 at Blackwood RFC in Blackwood, Gwent. The event kicks off at 1.30pm until last orders.

Tickets are £3.00, available in advance or on the door. and under 14's are free.

For information on how to book visit email Clary on