FOLLOWING a successful debut last year, Abergavenny Arts Festival will return with a packed programme.

The festival will take place from Friday June 28-Sunday June 30 across the town, with a mix of performances, demonstrations, exhibitions, speakers and more.

Abergavenny Arts Festival 2018 (Picture: Smiler Photography)

Chair of the Abergavenny Arts Festival Committee, William Duggan, said: “As well as artists, we have a wealth of fringe events which include painting, printing, drawing, writing and other activities.

“You can also immerse yourself in dance and music in our town centre streets.

“We are very grateful to all our sponsors and supporters, large and small, who have given us the opportunity to showcase the artistic creativity within our community."

Abergavenny Arts Festival 2018 (Picture: Smiler Photography)

Highlights include an exhibition of work by artist Josef Herman, signing choirs, live wall art from Philth, an artisan village and arts market, and a showcase exhibition of artists, including renowned stained-glass artist John Petts.

READ MORE:

On the Saturday evening, at The Angel, there will be an interview with John Brandler, owner of Port Talbot’s famous Banksy, followed by an auction of a limited Banksy print.

Abergavenny Arts Festival 2018 (Picture: Rosie Powell)

Patron of the Festival Owen Sheers, said: “Never before, in my lifetime, has it felt more urgent to foster enriching communal experiences, or to encourage new thinking and conversation through creativity and expression.

"Abergavenny Arts Festival is passionate about making these experiences as inclusive and accessible as possible.

"It’s only by living, feeling, talking and thinking together that we can hope to create a more equal, sustainable and positive society.

"Festivals such as this, which aim to remove perceived barriers to engagement or enjoyment of the arts, are not only vital as part of that process, but also create year-round legacies that are all the richer for the embedding of this vision within their endeavour."

