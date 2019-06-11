AN ARSONIST caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a 'cherry picker' vehicle and a house - and appeared also to set fire to himself - in what a businessman believes was a petrol bombing in Crumlin.

The dramatic CCTV footage, and these pictures show the aftermath of the attack, which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning - Monday June 10.

Dean Smith, of Branched Out Tree Services Limited, said his company has been "brought to a standstill" as a result - and he told the Argus he 'fears' for whoever carried out the attack, as they appeared to have been burned.

The Land Rover Defender cherry picker, owned by Branched Out Tree Services Ltd, was parked at a customer’s house on Station Road, Crumlin, at the time of the incident.

The fire in the vehicle then spread to a nearby house. Gwent Police are treating the incident as arson.

“The vehicle is worth £15,000, it’s brought us to a standstill,” said Mr Smith.

“I fear for the guy who did it, he needs to be caught. He got really heavily burned.”

Mr Smith said CCTV footage from the scene shows a figure trying to set the vehicle alight. Struggling to do so, he said the person leans in the passenger-side window with a lighter in their hand.

The fuel then ignites, throwing them from the window. They then flee from the scene, with their left arm seeming to remain alight.

“It’s quite scary,” said Mr Smith.

Gwent Police said they received a call at approximately 6.20am yesterday, reporting a Land Rover on fire in Station Road.

“It is being treated as arson and inquiries are ongoing. There haven’t been any arrests to date ," said a spokesman.

"Anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 64 10/06/19.

“You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org”