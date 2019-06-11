AN 11-YEAR-OLD swimmer from Cwmbran who was born with no right hand has raised more than £900 to help promote water safety with a swimming relay at Cwmbran Stadium.

Meghan Willis is a young water safety ambassador for the Swimming Teachers Association (STA), and works to raise awareness about water safety and the importance of learning to swim and being safe around water.

More than 30 swimmers took part in the relay, from local clubs such as the Torfaen Dolphins and Cwmbran Otters, as well as Meghan's friends from New Inn Primary School, with the aim of swimming as many lengths in two hours as they could.

Suzanne Willis, Meghan’s mum, said: “It was brilliant.

"In total we did more than 2,000 lengths in our two hours.

READ MORE:

"One little girl is only seven, and she did 67 lengths - she was powering through it.

"The kids were absolutely brilliant. They probably would have swum all day if they could.

"It's something that Meghan wants to do again."

Meghan was born with no right hand and a partial right forearm, and her parents enrolled her into swimming lessons at a young age for the sole purpose of ensuring she was safe around water.

She has since been selected by the Welsh Para Skills Academy Squad, and in September of last year the GB Para Academy Squad.

(More than 30 swimmers took part in the relay. Picture: Suzanne Willis.)

In December at the National Para Swimming Championships, Meghan won two gold and two silver medals.

Zoe Cooper, director of the STA, said: “Meghan is a true inspiration, and a fantastic water safety ambassador for STA.

“Raising over £900 is incredible, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to Meghan and everyone who was involved in the sponsored relay swim, in particular Meghan’s mum, the Torfaen Dolphins and Torfaen Leisure Trust who kindly donated the pool time.

“The funds raised will be used to help further promote the importance of learning to swim and water safety education projects in line with our charitable objective of preserving human life by the teaching of swimming, lifesaving and survival techniques.”