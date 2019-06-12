A CHARITY football match between teams from Specsavers’ Cwmbran and Newport stores has helped raise more than £600 for a youngster with a muscular disorder who needs life-changing surgery.

Lucas Rice, from Cwmbran, suffers from Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy, a condition that means he cannot straighten his legs fully and needs a frame to walk.

An operation, known as SDR surgery, would allow him to walk without a frame, but it is not available on the NHS. His family are looking to raise £40,000 to pay for the operation and subsequent physiotherapy.

Nia Bowen and Emily Bignell, from the Specsavers Cwmbran store, organised the event after hearing about Lucas’ story from Ms Bowen’s mum, who teaches Lucas at Llantarnam Community Primary School.

The store will continue to support Lucas’ cause throughout the rest of the year.

(Lucas Rice (L) with his twin brother Joshua at Llantarnam Community Primary School. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

Ms Bignell said: “Hearing about Lucas’ story for the first time was upsetting - he’s very young yet has already gone through so much.

"Our team immediately wanted to do whatever we can to support his family’s cause and help them reach their target to fund a life-changing operation.”

“I’m very proud of the team for helping raise such a brilliant amount of money in a short period of time, however we couldn’t have done it alone.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who gave up their time to provide the kits, water bottles and footballs, sell the tickets and advertise the event, to those who donated goods for a raffle.

“I’m also grateful to Tiffins in Cwmbran for providing the post-match curries and rice free of charge - it was a much needed boost after a gruelling 90 minutes.”

Lucas’ dad, Darren, said: “We can’t thank Nia and Emily enough for organising this event and it means a lot to us that people are willing to help in raising the funds needed for Lucas’ operation.

“A fun time was had by everyone who took part or watched the match, and I just want to say again thank you Nia and Emily for getting us one step closer to our goal.”

