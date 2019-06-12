THE Welsh Government has set a new target of entirely eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The target comes after a Committee on Climate Change report said UK governments should aim to reduce emissions by 95 per cent by 2050 - but the Welsh Government has gone further.

Environment, energy and rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said: "We are committed to delivering the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions required to make our contribution to a net zero target for the UK. Achievement of these targets would mean the UK ends its contribution to global warming within 30 years and fulfils our commitments under the Paris Agreement.”