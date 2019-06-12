AN SOS call has been made by the charity behind the pioneering homeless pods project for people in Newport to come forward and agree to place one on their land.

So far, there are two sited in the city centre.

Charity Amazing Grace Spaces, which is behind the project, have revealed their hopes to increase the number of pods by locating more sites "as soon as possible".

Inside the pod

"We have had so many positive outcomes from the pods and want to replicate that," said Stuart Johnson.

"The people who used the pods are now off the streets. The pods give users the ability to rebuild their lives.

"We have had a constructive meeting with Newport City Council, but want to take this further now.

"Can anyone help? Would you be willing to have one of our pods?"

He explained that, should you be interested in housing a pod, only a small space would be required and guaranteed they would be kept clean.

"The pods are not overly large and only need a small space," said Mr Johnson.

Stuart Johnson is hoping to find more sites

"The pods will definitely be kept clean and we will look after the users.

"If we get more pods out there, then there will be less tents."

The charity hopes to locate another three to four sites.

Mr Johnson also praised Everton Smith, who runs Newport Marshall Arts Academy, for giving permission for the current pods to be placed on his land.

He said: "Everton Smith started it all off by wanting to take on the pods.

"Without him we would not be here.

"If people can do something, like Mr Smith, it could transform a life."

The pods - which costs between five to six thousand pounds each - give access to a bed, light, toilet and phone charger.

There are currently two rough sleepers using the available pods.

If you are interested in housing a pod, contact info@amazinggracespaces.org