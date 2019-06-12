FORMER employees of Quinn Radiators have been invited to an open meeting at the Newport Centre today, where they will be able to learn how to claim redundancy pay and other related matters.

The meeting is to last from 9am until 1pm.

On Monday the Argus broke the news that workers turning up for their shifts at Quinn Radiators Ltd in Imperial Park had been met by administrators, who told them the company had gone into administration and they had lost their jobs.

READ MORE:

Around 280 people were made immediately redundant without any prior warning.

the Welsh Government's economy and transport minister Ken Skates said the way employees at the factory had been treated was "appalling".

"There was no sympathy at all in the way they went about informing the workforce," he said.

"Those who made the decision to allow the administrators to inform the workforce at the gates should feel ashamed today."

But Mr Skates was keen to point out that this - along with last week's news that Ford is to close its Bridgend plant, with 1,700 set to lose their jobs - was not an indicator of a downturn in the Welsh economy.

Mr Skates added the Welsh Government would continue to support companies seeking to invest in Wales and employ Welsh people - but only under specific conditions.

In 2016, Quinn Radiators was given £3 million loan support from the Welsh Government to create 120 new jobs at its Newport base.