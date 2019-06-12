IT'S QUIET on roads around Newport this morning, which is good news for those heading to work or on the school run.

Currently there are no reported delays, but there is slow traffic affecting parts of Newport.

Here's what we know so far:

There is the usual slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J28 (Tredegar Park) and J24 (Coldra).

Slow traffic is also affecting the B4591 High Cross Road at J27 of the M4 eastbound. Travel time is approximately four minutes.

There is queueing traffic on A467 Forge Road southbound before M4 J28 (Tredegar Park) with a travel time of approximately six minutes.

Updates to follow.

