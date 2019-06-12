CARERS are invited to take part in a series of events taking place this week.

Carers Week, which runs until this Sunday (June 16), is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges unpaid carers face and recognise their contribution.

Newport City Council have organised numerous activities specifically for unpaid carers – including an information event which was hosted on Monday and an arts session held yesterday.

READ MORE:

Cllr Paul Cockeram, cabinet member for social services, said: “We know that there a lot of people in the city who care for a relative or friend and it’s important that they know they are not alone and that there is support available for them.

“The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘getting carers connected’ whether that is to services, information or their communities, so it is appropriate that our events are organised by the council’s community connector team.

“Members of the team will be at the events to offer advice and information so I would urge unpaid carers of all ages living in Newport to try and get to one or more of the activities.”

Today (June 12) carers can drop into Riverfront Theatre café, between 10am and 12pm, for an informal chat, advice and peer support.

Tomorrow (June 13) carers are welcome to enjoy a cuppa, cake and a stroll through Belle Vue Park. Walkers will meet in the pavilion conservatory for 1.30pm with the walk lasting around an hour.

Finally, on Friday (June 14) carers can enjoy a hilarious 18+ panto – Buttons Undone – at Riverfront Theatre. This is from 7.30pm, but free tickets are limited so ensure you book in advance.

Places for all these events are free but must be booked by e-mailing community.connectors@newport.gov.uk or calling 01633 235650 (weekdays 9am to 4pm).