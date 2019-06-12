POLICE are appealing to find a man in relation to numerous shed burglaries.

Gwent Police are looking for 29-year-old, Daniel Hawkes, as officers would like to speak to him about shed burglaries in the Torfaen area.

The 29-year-old has links to the Pontypool, Cwmbran and Risca areas.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting1900204971.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit