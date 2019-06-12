POLICE, fire and other emergency services will give the public a close-up look this weekend at how they keep us safe, at a popular annual open day.

The Behind the Badge 999 Open Day attracted around 15,000 people last year, and will again be hosted - on this Sunday, June 16 -at Gwent Police Headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

This free event runs from 9.30am-4.30pm, and will be

Chief Constable Julian Williams at last year’s Behind the Badge 999 Open Day (Video: Gwent Police)

choc-a-bloc with demonstrations, including an up-close staged 'riot', an area support unit display, and Gwent Police’s canine 'officers' showing off their skills.

The day will begin with representatives of Gwent’s Cadet and Youth Organisations, followed by an opening address.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

At 10am there will be a half-hour firearms display, and a half-hour dog section display from 11am.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

At noon there will be a taser display, followed by a road traffic collision display from 12.45pm-1.30pm.

This will involve the fire service extricating the ‘victims’ from a vehicle, with ambulance services dealing with casualties.

More displays by the aforementioned units will be held during the afternoon.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The day will conclude with a riot, angry crowd and petrol bomb display from 3.45pm-4.30pm.

There will be a vehicle zone which will include a police incident command vehicle, cadets, Wales Air Ambulance, British Transport Police, classic police vehicles, motorbikes, fire engines and ambulances, a crime prevention trailer, coastguards and more.

READ MORE:

There will also be crash detectives, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crash vehicle, and an Owl Sanctuary display.

There will be a Food Zone, and a Kids' Zone. Admission is free.

You can follow the event on Facebook at

facebook.com/events/341452826576620/