A 12-YEAR-OLD girl from Newport has decided to donate her hair to help make wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Kasey James made the decision two years ago when her great grandfather, Michael Brown, was diagnosed with cancer.

As well as donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs, Kasey also raised more than £130 for the charity.

READ MORE:

"I started growing my hair when my great grandad was diagnosed with cancer," she said. "I was really close with him.

"When he was diagnosed I thought I could grow my hair so I could make a wig for people like him.

"Unfortunately he lost his battle in December.

(Kasey James decided to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust in memory of her great granddad Michael Brown. Picture: Michaela James.)

"During this time, my friend has been diagnosed with alopecia and I felt my need to donate became stronger.

"She has been so strong and has been an inspiration for others, she takes everything in her stride.

"I thought maybe I could help make a wig for people in her position.

"She was really happy when I told her about it."

(Kasey James following her haircut for the Little Princess Trust at Newport Cycle Speedway. Picture: Michaela James.)

As a member of Newport Cycle Speedway Club, Kasey had her hair cut on the podium during the Welsh Open Championships on Saturday.

"All my teammates and the other riders were there supporting me," she said. "I'd like to thank everyone for supporting me."

The Little Princess Trust is a national charity that provides real hair wigs for children suffering from hair loss and has helped thousands of children throughout the UK and Ireland.

If you would like to donate, Kasey's Gofundme page can be found

here

.