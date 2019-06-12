A PARTNER beat up his girlfriend after she tried to stop him leaving her home in the early hours of the morning after a drinking session.

Selvin Wynter drew blood from the woman’s mouth after slapping her before dragging her across the floor, cutting her knees, prosecutor Steven Donoghue said.

He told how the 60-year-old’s victim has refused to cooperate with police and the Crown Prosecution Service after a 999 call was made.

Mr Donoghue said charges were only brought after Wynter, of Newport, made full admissions to detectives after his arrest in the city on April 7.

He pleaded guilty to common assault against his now ex-girlfriend.

The defendant appeared for sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after he also admitted being in breach of a suspended custodial term.

Wynter, of Gaer Road, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, last October, after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

That case related to him “taking the points” for a friend who was caught speeding by claiming he was the driver.

Of his “candid” police interview in relation to the assault, Mr Donoghue said: “It was refreshingly honest but worryingly blasé. He described it as a walk in the park.

“He said, ‘I have hit my girlfriend, but I didn’t go to town.’”

Wynter told officers his then partner had been pushing him around.

The judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, heard how the defendant had an “extensive” list of previous convictions, including some for violence, but none for violence against women.

Meirion Davies, mitigating for Wynter, said his client had not been in trouble with the police for 16 years.

Despite describing his attitude to the case as “cavalier”, Recorder Powell said it was only because of his admissions that the prosecution was brought against him.

The judge said violence had erupted after the pair had been drinking.

He told Wynter: “Were it not for your candour, perhaps you would not have found yourself in court at all, given the victim’s attitude.

“You have made serious efforts to turn your life around and you are in full-time employment.”

Wynter was sentenced to a 12-month community order and told he must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement dealing with domestic abuse.

He was also made the subject of a curfew between 8pm and 6am and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £80.