A GROUP of travellers who set up an illegal encampment on Beechwood Park have now left.

The same group had only days before been removed from grounds near Caerleon RFC - with locals claiming that the group have taken to empting chemical toilets and defecating underneath the rugby posts.

MORE NEWS:

A joint visit between Newport City Council and Gwent Police officers took place on the day where a Section 61 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 - power to remove trespassers on land - was possibly going to be used, it was understood.

Pictures had also surfaced of rubbish having been dumped at the grounds.

St Julian's resident Mike Enea previously said: "I have contacted police about this.

"And if it turns out that it is the same travellers who have gone to Beechwood Park then police need to get involved."