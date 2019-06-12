A 26-YEAR-OLD man is being sought to return to prison.

Cory Slade, from Newport, was released from prison on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Gwent Police are looking for him following a breach of his licence conditions.

READ MORE:

He was initially charged on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 with a three and a half year sentence for grievous bodily harm.

If you see him or know where he is, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting: 1900203922

You can also send a direct message to their Facebook or Twitter social media pages if you have any information.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111