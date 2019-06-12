FANS of Newport County AFC have been going to Rodney Parade this week to pay their tributes to the manager who guided the club back into the Football League.

Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

The news of Justin Edinburgh's death last weekend, at the age of just 49 - triggered a wave of heartfelt tributes on social media from current and former County players, and from his former teammates at Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs he played for and managed.

Absolutely devastated to hear that my friend an ex teammate Justin Edinburgh has past away today my thoughts and prayers are with Kerri, Charlie, Cydnie and family Rest In Peace mate 🙏 @leytonorientfc #Legend #spurs pic.twitter.com/EIPbeXxman — Neil Ruddock (@RealRazor) June 8, 2019

His son Charlie also took to Twitter, calling his father “my best friend, my hero and best dad you could ever ask for”.

He added: “You made all of my dreams come true and shaped me into the man I am today.”

My Best Friend, My Hero and Best Dad you could ever ask for. You made all of my dreams come true and shaped me into the man I am today. I will look after the girls. Love you Big Man see you soon. So Proud 💙 https://t.co/d1BQ412FBh — Charlie Edinburgh (@Charliedinburgh) June 10, 2019

Numerous County fans too, took the time to post messages on the likes of Twitter and Facebook - and they have also been leaving shirts, flowers and messages at the ground.

Images of these tributes are pictured here, along with a photo gallery celebrating Justin Edinburgh's football and management career, with the focus of course, on his years at the helm with County.

He played for Southend United as a trainee and as a professional before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 1990.

Playing left-back, he went on to play more than 200 games for Spurs over the next decade, winning both the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at White Hart Lane.

Obituary - Justin Edinburgh — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2019

He spent three seasons at Portsmouth, and later became player-manager of Essex side Billericay Town.

Billericay Pays Tribute to former Manager Justin Edinburgh https://t.co/DhVEODTZBC pic.twitter.com/i2ethr9usb — Phoenix FM (@phoenixfm) June 9, 2019

Mr Edinburgh’s first forays into full-time management were also in south east England, and a decent spell at Rushden & Diamonds was brought to a premature end when the club went into administration in 2011.

That brought him to Newport County AFC, with the side languishing near the bottom of the Conference Premier division at the time of his appointment.

Edinburgh with County captain David Pipe

But County avoided relegation that season - 2011/12 - and also reached the final of the FA Trophy, the club’s first Wembley appearance ending in a 2-0 defeat to York City.

The following season however, sealed Mr Edinburgh’s place as club 'great' as he steered County to promotion back to the Football League, sealed with an unforgettable play-off final win over Wrexham at Wembley.

Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Late goals from Christian Jolley and Aaron O’Connor sealed a memorable victory, which Mr Edinburgh later said was the best day of his management career.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the final,” Edinburgh said in a December 2018 interview with the Argus. “But I always believed when we had Christian Jolley in the form he was, that we just needed one chance.”

Picture: Carl Gac

Mr Edinburgh was named Conference Manager of the Year for the 2012/2013 promotion season.

The following season, he steered County to a respectable 14th position in League Two, and in February 2015 the club was riding high in sixth place when it was announced Edinburgh would leave Newport to become manager of League One side Gillingham.

Picture: Barry Goodwin

He was at the helm at the Gills until 2017 then, after an ill-fated stint at Northampton Town, he assumed the post of manager at Leyton Orient in November of the same year.

Just as he had done at Newport County AFC back in 2013, Edinburgh guided the O's to promotion back into the Football League just last month this year when the club won the National League title.