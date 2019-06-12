A BENTLEY car, a Range Rover, and Rolex watches are just some of the many luxurious items that could be yours for knock-down prices in Newport this evening.

These high value proceeds of crime will be going under the hammer at Wilson's Auctions as part of the Unreserved Government Auction at Wilsons Auctions in Usk Way.

The main item will be a Bentley Mulsanne V8 Auto, which certainly has a colourful past, having previously been at the centre of an international money laundering investigation carried out by the National Crime Agency. It was later seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Bentley

There will be no reserve on this item.

Inside the Bentley

The other big item of the evening will be a grey Range Rover.

Range Rover

The vehicle has only clocked up 3,448 kilometres.

Jewellery

A range of watches - including Rolex, Tag Heuer and Breitling - and bracelets will also be up for grabs.

Some of the items of jewellery have estimated reserves of £4,000 to £6,000.

Wilsons Auction's Government sales coordinator, Michael Streight, said: "This month's Unreserved Government Auction in Newport will not disappoint with the highlight of the evening being a Bentley Mulsanne.

"Along with this,we have a number of 'bling' items from Rolex watches and Christian Louboutin shoes, to designer handbags, sunglasses, belts that will appeal to everyone - and that's not to mention the variety of property that will be going under the hammer.

"With the auction available to both physical and online bidders it is open to a worldwide audience and gives customers the chance to purchase quality good for an affordable price."

The auction, which starts at 7.30pm, will be available through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid, and will take place alongside Newport’s already established weekly car auctions.