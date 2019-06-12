NEWPORT musician Jack Perrett has been selected to take part in the Horizons Project, which champions new and independent music in Wales.

From hundreds of applications, Perrett was one of 12 of Wales' hottest new acts chosen by music industry professionals to take part in the project.

Over the next year, the Horizons performers will be offered opportunities to play at a number of festivals and record radio sessions. The Horizons team will work with the artists to promote their music, support their development and raise their profile in Wales and beyond.

The 2019 Horizons project musicians.

"I was over the moon when I had the email to say I had been selected as one of the 12 artists for this years Horizons project," Perrett told the Argus. "I have applied every year since the project began, so to get involved now means a lot."

READ MORE:

Asked about his hopes for the year ahead, Perrett said: "Nothing is guaranteed. However, past Horizons artists have played at festivals such as Reading and Leeds, been on tour in India, and recorded sessions at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth.

"Hopefully I can do some of these things in my year with Horizons. I’d love to be able to record at Rockfield. Some big bands have recorded there, so to do that would be class."

Perrett and his band will be taking to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, alongside a star-studded line-up.

"Obviously I am buzzing to get the chance to play at such a big festival," he said. "It's mad to think we are on the same bill as acts like Noel Gallagher, Biffy Clyro and Miles Kane – artists that inspire me to write my own songs. Hopefully playing the Isle of Wight will also result in playing some more major festivals in the UK."

Perrett released a new song, Pressure, earlier this month and performed a gig at Le Public Space in Newport's High Street.

"The gig was sold out, which I was obviously really happy with," he said. "It was one of the best gigs we’ve done to date."

And he's looking forward to returning to Newport on June 23, with plans to play a charity gig in Hogarth's, and his next single, Going Nowhere, will be released around September.