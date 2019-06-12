AN ADRENALINE fuelled extreme sport is coming to Wales – the first time it has left the United States of America.

The Nitro World Games, established in 2016 and now a premium brand, are coming to Cardiff next year, with tickets on sale from this Friday.

More than 100 elite competitors will battle it out for the trophy with five action-packed, gravity-defying categories: freestyle motocross, BMX best trick, BMX triple hit, skate vert and scooter best trick.

Freestyle Motocross (Picture: Nate Christenson)

Freestyle Motocross and BMX Best Trick have been fan favourites since the Games launched in 2016.

BMX Best Trick (Picture: Swanberg)

Both take big air action to the next level with to the world’s biggest and tallest ramps.

BMX Triple Hit (Picture: Drew Ruiz)

BMX Triple Hit, as the name suggests, requires the pumped-up competitors to land three tricks in a quick succession in a test of agility and technicality.

Skate Vert (Chris Ortiz)

Skate Vert is a recent addition which will see athletes take on the halfpipe.

Scooter Best Trick (Picture: Nitro World Games)

Meanwhile, Scooter Best Trick will feature the biggest ramp used in the competition.

Travis Pastrana, action sports icon and co-creator of the event, said: “With Nitro World Games, our mission was to allow athletes to push their sports to the next level.

“We wanted to give athletes bigger ramps, along with innovative landing technology which allows them to attempt tricks previously thought impossible.

“To see Nitro World Games thrive, after three years in the US, and now crossing borders for the first time and coming to Wales, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Nitro World Games Wales 2020 is a partnership between Nitro Circus, Live Nation, Visit Wales, Principality Stadium and Cardiff Council.

Martyn Phillips, chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, which owns and operates Principality Stadium, said: “From hosting World Championship boxing, Olympic football, Rugby World Cup and the UEFA Champions League finals, to sell-out concerts from some of the biggest acts on the international music scene, Principality Stadium has cemented its global reputation as a ‘must play’, multi-event venue.

“Events like Monster Jam and FIM British Speedway, where tonnes of earth are shipped into the stadium to create bespoke tracks and courses, also highlight our versatility and ability to attract a range of audiences to enjoy a wide variety of shows in addition to our staple diet of capacity international rugby union events.

“It is with a great deal of excitement that we look forward to transforming the world’s most chameleon-like, iconic, stadium, with its retractable roof and changeable playing surface, into the perfect host venue for this amazing celebration of action sports.”

Nitro World Games Wales 2020 will be at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium next May 22-23.

Tickets will be available from 10am this Friday, June 14, via