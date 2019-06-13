A BOXER flew into a jealous rage when he came across his ex-girlfriend with another man and chased them in his car “scaring the living daylights” out of the pair.

Eric Thomas was on his way to see his former partner with a bunch of flowers to “patch things up” after they recently split up.

But, prosecutor Steven Donoghue, said the “red mist” came down after the 23-year-old from Ebbw Vale saw her in a Ford Fiesta with an ex-boyfriend.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Thomas followed the pair in his silver Volkswagen Lupo between Brynmawr and Beaufort on the A4047, flashing his lights after “losing his temper”.

Mr Donoghue said Thomas nudged the car twice and also got in front of the Fiesta, blocking them before attacking the car.

He told the judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, that: “He did not ram them in the classic sense you see in films, but there was deliberate contact.”

The court heard how Thomas attacked the Fiesta's windscreen, cracking it so that “pieces of glass were falling into the laps of the occupants”.

Mr Donoghue added: “He was terribly upset because of the breakdown of the relationship with someone he thought was still his girlfriend and seeing her with an ex-boyfriend.”

He said the defendant had “frightened the living daylights” out of the pair.

Young father Thomas, of Beaufort Rise, Beaufort, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and criminal damage, the offences being committed on April 22, 2018.

The court heard that the defendant had previous convictions for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving with excess alcohol.

The judge heard how the Probation Service said that Thomas, who is a member of a boxing club not named in court, “needs to manage his temper and jealousy”.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client had recently suffered a “personal tragedy”.

His barrister added: “He was going around with flowers to his ex-girlfriend. He experienced confusion and the red mist occurred.”

Recorder Powell told Thomas: “These offences were provoked by immature rage and immature jealousy.

"I have also been impressed by a letter I have received from your father."

He sentenced him to a 12-month community order, 150 hours unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Thomas must also pay a victim surcharge, faces a driving ban and must sit an extended test.