PLANS to transform Usk in to a more pedestrian friendly town are a step closer after two councils signed up consultants who will draw up a masterplan.

Monmouthshire County Council and Usk Town Council have appointed ARUP Consultancy with the aim of creating a safer environment in the town for pedestrians.

The move follows concerns from some residents who reported feeling unsafe when walking through Bridge Street, and increased traffic has led to a drop in air quality.

There were also concerns raised over the number of large vehicles passing along Bridge Street, and regular damage caused to the Usk Bridge.

ARUP Consultancy will work with the councils to develop a masterplan for the development of the town.

Cllr Jane Pratt, Monmouthshire council cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, said: "We are really pleased to have an opportunity to partner Usk Town Council in this exciting initiative.

"For many years we have recognised that Usk requires a concentrated piece of work to identify the opportunities that will enable the town to be fit for the future through supporting local businesses and creating a destination where visitors and residents can enjoy the town alike.

"We very much look forward to seeing the results."

Christine Wilkinson, mayor of Usk, said: "We are excited, not only to have ARUP on board for this next stage, but to have the county council joining us, to drive this forward.

"As well as creating a visionary, future-proof, masterplan - very much with the 'shared space' ethos at its heart - ARUP will explore, attract and secure funding streams so that dreams can indeed become realities.”