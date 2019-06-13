UPDATE 8.22am: Newport Bus have reported heavier than usual traffic on the A48.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE** There is heavier than usual congestion along the A48 this morning affecting the X30 services — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) June 13, 2019

UPDATE 8.20am: Traffic is slow - and heavier than usual - on the M4 westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 25a (A4042, Newport).

UPDATE 7.56am: Traffic is very slow on the M4 eastbound around junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 25a (A4042, Newport).

IT’S a very wet start to the start with flooding closing an M4 slip road in Newport at J26 (Malpas) westbound.

This in turn is causing tailbacks on the A4051 Malpas Road, southbound towards the motorway.

Otherwise, the roads around Newport and Gwent are fairly quiet, although drivers are advised to be cautious due to slippery driving conditions.

There’s also the usual slow traffic on the M4 eastbound between J27 (Highcross) and J24 (Coldra).

There are minor delays on the A467 Forge Road (Bassaleg) southbound with traffic queuing ahead of M4 J28 (Tredegar Park). Estimated travel time is five minutes.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have also advised people to drive carefully in these conditions:

Stopping distances double in wet weather, because your tyres will have less grip on the road. Increase it to four if it begins to pour 🌧 🚗 ⚠️ #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/xQ0c0A29dj — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) June 13, 2019

We’ll keep you updated throughout the morning.

