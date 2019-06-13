CHEPSTOW Festival presents a feast of outdoor theatre from June to July in the spectacular surroundings of Chepstow Castle, with seven productions.

The season starts this weekend with Romeo & Juliet this Saturday (June 15).

Romeo & Juliet by Heartbreak Productions

Heartbreak Productions have updated the tale of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers to a 21st-century red-carpet event where the two warring families are notorious celebs amid a social media buzz.

With the media reporting their every move, tensions are running high. There’s only one question on everybody’s lips: will these two families behave, or will it be a fiery battle at dawn as the fabulous feud continues?

Set in the present and mixing in modern language, music, and technology, this production explores how one of the most celebrated tales of passionate love would play out in the 21st century.

That will be followed this Sunday (June 16) with Private Lives, an evening of sparkling entertainment, nostalgic music, and delicious one liners with Noël Coward’s celebrated 1930 comedy.

Private Lives will be at Chepstow Castle

Among the guests at a smart hotel in the fashionable French resort of Deauville are two honeymooning couples – Elyot and Sibyl Chase, and Amanda and Victor Prynne.

Before Elyot married Sibyl and Victor married Amanda, Elyot and Amanda were married to each other, and unfortunately, their rooms have adjacent balconies.

Later in the season there are two productions especially for youngsters.

Illyria bring Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves to life, with their brilliant staging, cliff-hangers, larger-than-life characters and laughter.

Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves by Illyria

Heartbreak Productions have another popular adaptation of best-selling author David Walliams’ books, Gangsta Granny, the tale of a grandma with a secret life as an international jewel thief.

Other productions include Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, by Illyria; Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, adapted by Heartbreak Productions; and Shakespeare’s The Tempest, by Illyria.

Wuthering Heights by Heartbreak Productions

Tickets are available from Chepstow Museum, 11 am-4pm (closed Wednesdays). Tel: 01291 625981.